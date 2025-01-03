An appellate court has overturned the Federal Communications Commission's net neutrality rules. So, what is net neutrality and what does it mean for you?

What is net neutrality?

Net neutrality rules require broadband internet providers to treat all internet traffic equally, preventing companies like Comcast and Verizon from favoring some websites and apps over others. The rules mean internet companies can't block or slow down certain websites or sell fast lanes that prioritize one website over another in exchange for payment.

Big telecommunications companies have fought these rules in court, arguing that they should be able to control the services they built and own. Broadband companies that are a part of America's Communications Association called the ruling this week a "victory."

"[Our members] can now strengthen their focus on offering people faster speeds, more affordable prices, and quality service without the threat of utility-style Federal regulations hampering their investments," their statement said.

In 2015, under former President Barack Obama's administration, the FCC approved net neutrality rules on a party-line vote, making sure cable and phone companies don't manipulate traffic. The rules were later rescinded under President-elect Donald Trump's first term.

In 2021, President Joe Biden signed an executive order encouraging the FCC to reinstate the rules. Then, this year, Democrats gained a majority of the FCC. The commission voted in April along party lines to restore net neutrality rules.

What does the net neutrality ruling mean?

The ruling this week from the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals says the FCC doesn't have the authority to classify broadband as a "telecommunications' service," essentially saying the FCC doesn't have the power to enforce the net neutrality rules set by its order in April.

Brendan Carr, who President-elect Donald Trump tapped to serve as FCC commissioner, celebrated the decision on social media, writing on the platform X: "While the work to unwind the Biden Admin’s regulatory overreach will continue, this is a good win."

The American Civil Liberties Union, however, argues that the net neutrality rules keep the internet open, free and unrestricted, preventing internet companies from controlling what people can access online.

"Today’s ruling to overturn net neutrality will have a devastating effect on free speech online," said Jenna Leventoff, senior policy counsel at the ACLU, on Thursday.