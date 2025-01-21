Inaugural balls Monday night: Timing, performers and more

President Donald Trump's Inauguration Day began with a church service, tea with Joe and Jill Biden and a ride over to the Capitol.

Trump quickly got to work by signing a series of executive orders after officially taking office as the nation's 47th president.

But that was just part of the day.

Inauguration celebrations will go through the evening and conclude with a night of inaugural balls. Here's everything you need to know about the festivities:

How long have inaugural balls been around?

According to the White House Historical Association, three features characterize nearly every presidential inauguration: the oath of office taken by the president at the Capitol, the inaugural parade and the inaugural ball.

The first inaugural ball took place in 1809 -- when an organization of young men called the Washington Dancing Assembly held a celebration to mark the inauguration of President James Madison.

How many inaugural balls are there?

Three inaugural balls -- each with a distinct purpose -- are planned for the 2025 inauguration, and all will be held at the Washington Convention Center. Trump is slated to give remarks at each event.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Commander in Chief Inaugural Ball

Geared toward military service members, the Commander in Chief Inaugural Ball will feature performances from country music band Rascal Flatts and country singer Parker McCollum.

Liberty Inaugural Ball

A wide array of musical guests will take the stage at the Liberty Inaugural Ball, which is suited toward Trump's supporters. Performers include the rapper, Nelly, country singer Jason Aldean and the disco band, The Village People.

Starlight Ball

Big donors of Trump's are expected to be in attendance at the third and final inaugural ball. Singer-songwriter Gavin DeGraw will perform.