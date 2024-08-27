WNBA star Angel Reese launches weekly podcast, ‘Unapologetically Angel'

By NBC Sports Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Angel Reese's bag just keeps getting bigger.

One week after unveiling a brand partnership with Reese's candy, the Chicago Sky rookie announced yet another business venture Tuesday on social media — a podcast titled "Unapologetically Angel."

"Unapologetically Angel," will debut Sept. 5, with new episodes dropping every Thursday.

"I mainly want this podcast to be a place for authentic and unfiltered conversations," Reese told Complex. "Whether I’m sharing insights on basketball, the current trends in fashion, or the latest news in entertainment."

Reese will have a co-host, Maya Reese (no relation), who is an award-winning content producer.

