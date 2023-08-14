Former Chicago White Sox slugger Jake Burger was the walk-off hero Sunday for the Miami Marlins, who stunned the New York Yankees with five runs in the bottom of the ninth inning.

The Marlins trailed 7-3 entering the game's final frame. A bases-loaded error followed by a triple from the reigning American League batting champion Luis Arráez set the stage for Burger to drive home the game-winning run.

He did just that, ripping an 88 mph changeup off of Tommy Kahnle to left field for the victory.

YOU GOT TO TRUST US! pic.twitter.com/N0D6zncwrb — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) August 13, 2023

In attendance were Burger's wife, Ashlyn, and their eight-month-old son, Brooks. Ashlyn shared a video showing Brooks sound asleep during Burger's big walk-off celebration.

Only my child would sleep through his dads walk off pic.twitter.com/ydF3oQxClD — Ashlyn Burger (@AshlynCarmela) August 13, 2023

Since joining the Marlins at the MLB trade deadline, Burger is batting .317 with six RBI and one home run in 46 plate appearances. The Marlins are clinging to a 1/2 game lead over the Chicago Cubs for the last wild-card spot in the National League.

