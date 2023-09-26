Minnesota

Two Minnesota children dead, two others injured after SUV hits Amish buggy

The four were siblings from a town northwest of the crash

By Kyla Russell

KTTC

Two children died and two others were injured after an Amish buggy collided with a car in southern Minnesota Monday morning. 

An SUV traveling southbound on a county road hit the two-wheeled horse-drawn buggy with the four children inside, Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge told NBC Rochester affiliate KTTC. 

The two children killed were 7 and 11 years old. The two injured are 9 and 13 years old. The four were siblings from Stewartville, a town northwest of the crash. 

Ohio May 19, 2022

Watch: Wrong-Way Buggy Driver Crashes Into Police Car

Pennsylvania Dec 14, 2020

3 Dead, 4 Injured in Horse and Buggy Crash With Dump Truck

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The two injured children were taken to a local hospital for treatment. 

Officials identified the driver of the SUV as a 35-year-old Minnesota woman. 

According to KTTC, no charges have been filed. 

This article tagged under:

Minnesota
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us