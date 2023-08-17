Tim Anderson has MLB suspension reduced after appeal

Tim Anderson's six-game suspension for fighting with Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramírez has been reduced to five games. The White Sox shortstop will begin serving the suspension Friday in Denver.

Last week, MLB reduced Ramirez's suspension from three games to two for knocking Anderson to the ground with a punch during the wild brawl.

The incident occurred on April 5 when Ramírez slid into second base after hitting an RBI double and began arguing with Anderson, who was standing over him.

Things escalated, with Anderson throwing down his glove and putting up his hands to challenge Ramírez to a fight. The third baseman obliged, and both began throwing punches, with Ramírez eventually knocking Anderson down.

Both teams spilled out onto the field, with multiple teammates restraining Anderson and White Sox manager Pedro Grifol.

A total of six players and coaches were ejected as a result of the incident.

