Scottie Pippen's teenage daughter flexes dad's dunk on Ewing in viral TikTok

Scottie Pippen's iconic dunk on Patrick Ewing in the 1994 Eastern Conference finals would have broken the internet in 2024

By Tori Rubinstein

A new TikTok trend where users are bragging about how awesome their dads are is going viral, and it's safe to say Scottie Pippen's youngest daughter, Sophia, ate everybody up with her most recent post.

Sophia, 15, participated in the "rating things my dad has done" trend by giving her father, a six-time NBA champion and one of the NBA's 75 greatest players of all time, a "100/10" for his iconic dunk on Patrick Ewing in the 1994 Eastern Conference finals.

She added a third picture to the carousel that showed her as a little girl sitting with Pippen's 1994 All-Star MVP trophy, along with all six of the Chicago Bulls' Larry O'Brien championship trophies (1991, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997, 1998).

Her video, which was posted Wednesday, currently has over 1.6 million views.

