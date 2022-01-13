Report Finds Utah Police Made Mistakes in Encounter With Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie

The Moab, Utah, police officers who encountered Gabby Petito and her fiancé a month before her body was found in Wyoming made several mistakes, an independent review released Wednesday has found.

The review, conducted by Capt. Brandon Ratcliffe of the Price City Police Department in Utah, found that the officers who responded to an Aug. 12 incident between Petito and her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, misclassified the incident. Their reports also lacked details, the review determined.

The independent investigation was conducted after a lawyer filed a formal complaint raising questions about how the incident was handled.

The review recommends that the two officers, Eric Pratt and Daniel Scott Robbins, be placed on probation. Phone numbers for the pair could not immediately be found Wednesday night.

