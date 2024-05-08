Person apprehended by police outside Drake's Toronto home

Toronto Police have apprehended a person who attempted to get onto rapper Drake's property in the Canadian city, authorities said Wednesday.

Authorities were called to the property after a person attempted to gain access, police said.

A source familiar with Drake’s property told NBC News, "The man didn’t break in. He was immediately confronted at the gate by security and turned over to the police."

Police said the incident was not a criminal matter and that no details about the person apprehended would be released, citing the mental health act.

The mental health act in Ontario is a law that sets parameters for how to help people having a mental health crisis. It also “provides a means for people to receive an emergency assessment without their consent through support of a Physician, or a Justice of the Peace,” police said.

Police would not confirm the exact location of the attempted break-in, but did confirm the incident took place at the same location as a shooting Tuesday, which occurred at Drake’s property.

Police also said "this has nothing to do with the investigation from" Tuesday.

On Tuesday, a security guard was seriously injured in a shooting outside Drake's Toronto mansion just after 2 a.m.

Police said they believe the guard "was shot from a vehicle which then fled the scene." The guard was standing outside a gate when he was shot and injured.

The guard was in the hospital in serious condition, inspector Paul Krawczyk said Tuesday.

Drake — who has made headlines in recent days while he has been involved in a rap beef with Kendrick Lamar — was not injured in the shooting, a representative for the rapper said at the time.

His representatives declined to comment on the shooting incident, citing an active police investigation

It is not clear whether Drake was home at the time of the Tuesday shooting or during the Wednesday incident.

