North Carolina pastor arrested after trying to push wife's coworker's head into McDonald's deep fryer, police say

Police in North Carolina have charged a man with assaulting his wife’s co-worker behind the counter of a fast food restaurant, saying he put his hands around the cook’s neck and pushed his head toward a deep fryer.

High Point Police officers were called Thursday to the McDonald’s on South Main Street, where a manager in training said she called her husband for help after employees were disrespecting her, police said in an incident report posted online.

Witnesses told police that when the woman’s husband, identified as Dwayne Waden, arrived, he walked around the counter and placed his hands around the cook’s neck, pushing his head toward the deep fryer and punching him several times in the face until he was pulled away, the report states.

The victim, who had a large contusion to his forehead and right eye and scratches on his neck, chose to have his family take him to the hospital, police said.

Officers watched store video of the attack, police said.

Waden, who is a pastor at Elevated Life International Ministries in High Point, was arrested and charged with assault and battery or simple assault.

He was released after paying a $1,000 bond Friday and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 22nd, police said.