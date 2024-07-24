Real Estate

Home up for sale in New Jersey might give Barbie's DreamHouse a run for its money

The Zillow listing says the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home has "good energy and good vibes" and is going for $500,000.

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Come on, Barbie, let's go to New Jersey?

You could own a home in New Jersey that will make you think you're living in Barbie's DreamHouse.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

There is a property on Hughes Drive in Hamilton Township with nearly all pink décor, and it's gone viral on the social media account Zillow Gone Wild.

The Zillow listing says the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home has "good energy and good vibes" and is going for $500,000.

The home also includes a stylish home theatre, a huge galley eat-in kitchen, a two-car attached garage, and a driveway that fits up to four cars.

The owner of the home, Kate Gabrielle, says they already have a few offers, with some potential buyers even asking to keep the furniture and décor.

U.S. & World

Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein in hospital with Covid and double pneumonia, his team says

Video Games

Video game performers will go on strike over artificial intelligence concerns

She adds that she is very sad to move out of her home but is thankful for all the attention and kindness everyone has shown her house.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Léelo en español aquí.

This article tagged under:

Real Estate
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us