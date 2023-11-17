New Hampshire

2 dead, including gunman, in shooting at New Hampshire Hospital, police say

Aerial footage from New Hampshire Hospital, an acute state-run psychiatric hospital in Concord, showed a massive law enforcement response Friday evening

By Thea DiGiammerino and Asher Klein

A gunman opened fire in a state-run hospital in Concord, New Hampshire, on Friday afternoon, killing one person before a state trooper killed him, police said at a news conference.

The gunman who opened fire in a lobby at New Hampshire Hospital has yet to be identified, according to New Hampshire State Police Mark Hall.

"There is no threat to the public and there is no threat to the patients or staff at the hospital," he said.

Police had initially said there were multiple victims, but Hall confirmed only two people were hurt. He didn't identify the person who died.

This is a breaking news update. Read an earlier version of this story below.

There were multiple victims after a shooting at New Hampshire Hospital in Concord Friday, officials said, noting that the suspect was confirmed dead.

The shooting was contained to the building's front lobby, state police said at a brief news conference Friday evening, but didn't share much more information.

New Hampshire State Police earlier said there were multiple victims in the shooting. The state Department of Homeland Security and Management said, as of 4:40 p.m., the situation was contained and that the suspect was dead, which the trooper confirmed at the news conference.

A suspicious vehicle was being investigated in the parking lot, police said.

How many victims were involved and the extent of their injuries was not immediately clear. Aerial footage from the scene showed a massive law enforcement response.

An aerial view of the law enforcement response at New Hampshire Hospital in Concord after a shooting on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.
Gov. Chris Sununu released a brief statement as the situation developed: "This afternoon, there was an incident at New Hampshire Hospital, which has been contained. While the scene remains active as the campus is cleared, the suspect is deceased. The state immediately mobilized, and first responders and law enforcement are on the scene. We will provide as many details as possible as this situation unfolds."

New Hampshire Hospital is a state-run acute psychiatric hospital. According to the website, they offer inpatient psychiatric care. According to state data, there are about 150 beds currently occupied at the facility.

This is a developing story. NBC10 Boston has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.

New Hampshire
