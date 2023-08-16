Motorcycle officer assigned to VP Harris' Seattle visit injured in 50-foot fall from highway ramp

A Bellevue, Washington, motorcycle police officer assigned to a visit by Vice President Kamala Harris was injured Tuesday after falling around 50 feet from a highway on-ramp in Seattle, police said.

The 39-year-old officer suffered what were described as serious injuries, but the police department said that he was conscious and speaking before being taken to a hospital for treatment.

The officer fell approximately 50 to 60 feet, from an on-ramp onto Interstate 5 below, the police department said. The Washington State Patrol is investigating the incident.

"Somehow, by the grace of God, he was not struck,” after the fall, Meeghan Black, a Bellevue police spokesperson, told The Seattle Times. "We are just very, very thankful that he is in as good a condition as he is."

Harris was in Seattle to mark the one-year anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act, which among other things includes provisions to encourage cleaner energy like solar power and health care measures.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com