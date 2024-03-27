Mega Millions

Mega Millions player wins $1.13 billion jackpot sold in New Jersey

The winner could opt for a $537.5 million cash option.

By NBC Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Someone in New Jersey won the $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday night, according to the lottery's website.

The winning numbers drawn were: 7, 11, 22, 29, 38 and a MegaBall of 4. The Megaplier was 2x.

The winner could opt for a $537.5 million cash option, which would be a one-time payment in lieu of receiving the full amount over 30 years.

The prize is the eighth-largest in U.S. lottery history.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot ever, worth $1.602 billion, was sold on Aug. 8, 2023, in Florida

Before the big win Tuesday night, there had been 30 straight drawings without a jackpot winner. The last time someone won the game’s top prize was on Dec. 8, 2023, when two winning tickets were sold at the same gas station in Los Angeles, splitting the $394 million prize.

Lottery jackpots grow so large because the odds of winning are so small. For Mega Millions, players have a 1 in 302.6 million chance of taking home the top prize. 

The jackpot has now reset to its default $20 million.

The Associated Press/NBC

