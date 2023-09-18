us senate

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer loosens Senate's informal dress code

The Senate sergeant-at-arms and relevant congressional staff members have been notified about changes to the informal dress code, which will go into effect Monday.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has quietly changed the Senate’s informal dress code to allow senators to wear whatever they want on the floor, a person with direct knowledge said.

A notice went out to the Senate sergeant-at-arms and relevant staff members late Friday, and the change will go into effect starting Monday, the source said.

The change would let Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., who is often seen wearing a hoodie and baseball shorts, wear his casual attire on the Senate floor whenever he wants. Fetterman, who was elected in last year’s midterm elections, wore a suit and a tie at his swearing-in in January. However, he has worn his casual clothes after he returned to the Senate following treatment for clinical depression this year.

Schumer’s and Fetterman’s offices did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

