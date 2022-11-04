M5.7 Earthquake Felt Off Coast of El Salvador

A preliminary 5.7 magnitude earthquake occurred 43 kilometers off the coast of El Salvador Thursday night, not far from the country's capital San Salvador, according to the United States Geological Survey.
El Salvador is the smallest country in Central America, with neighboring Guatemala to the north and Honduras to the east and south. The country is susceptible to natural disasters such as earthquakes and hurricanes.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for more information later.
