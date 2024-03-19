‘The kid did the work': Police sergeant helps eighth-grader cross Los Angeles Marathon finish line

It was an inspiring weekend as thousands of people ran the LA Marathon. Among the field of 20,000-plus participants was an eighth grader who wasn’t going to stop until he finished the race.

LAPD Sgt. Jay Balgemino worked near the finish line Sunday and watched along as 15-year-old Leobardo Dorado made it to mile 26 in the 26.2-mile race. Shortly after, however, Leobardo collapsed.

“We requested an ambulance and there was a medic that responded right away,” Balgemino said. “Then we looked at the bib number and there was contact info on the back, so we called the mom who was waiting for him at the finish line.”

LAPD Sgt. Jay Balgemino helps carry 15-year-old Leobardo Dorado to the finish line at the 2024 Los Angeles Marathon. Credit: LA Marathon

After being treated by paramedics, Dorado had one question.

“The first thing he asked, ‘Did I finish?'” Balgemino said. “So, the mom looked at me and I said, ‘Well, you really didn’t finish, but if you want to finish, I can help him.' He said, ‘I want to finish.'”

Dorado put one arm over his sister and another over the officer and finished the race.

“I’m really proud of that boy and if I could talk to that boy, I would say, ‘You are outstanding. You inspired me. Maybe I’ll run the marathon because of you,'” Balgemino said.

Dorado’s family said he’s a boy of few words and declined an interview, but his mom shared a statement with NBC Los Angeles.

“We are very proud of Leobardo Dorado. It’s his second marathon, and we are very appreciative of the people that helped him,” Rosio Berumen said.

LA Marathon officials are inspired, too.

“It’s a great story and a reminder for anyone, too -- if you really want it, you can do this. Anyone can finish a marathon. You just have to have that heart and the willingness to get there,” LA Marathon’s senior director of operations Stacy Embretson said. “He still had 400 meters to go, but just that willingness and that strength that he had to find deep within himself was amazing and very inspiring.”

LAPD Sgt. Jay Balgemino speaks with 15-year-old Leobardo Dorado near the finish line at the 2024 Los Angeles Marathon. Credit: LA Marathon

Balgemino said he was just happy to help and that the story is about a young boy who wasn’t going to quit.

“All the kudos goes to the kid,” Balgemino said. “The kid did the work. He ran the marathon on his own. I just helped push him in the end to get him to the finish line.”