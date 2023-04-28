Jenny Craig Tells Staffers It's Winding Down Its Weight-Loss Centers and Warns of Mass Layoffs

Jenny Craig has alerted employees to potential mass layoffs as it begins “winding down physical operations” and hunts for a buyer, according to communications the weight-loss company sent some staffers this week.

The company said it “has been going through a sales process for the last couple of months,” according to a document titled “Jenny Craig Company Transition FAQs” that was dated Tuesday and provided to NBC News.

Several Jenny Craig staffers said the company alerted them in recent days about potential layoffs.

The FAQ document said: “While we had to issue Warn Notices specifically for sites where we had more than 50 people potentially impacted, this will likely impact all employees in some manner.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.