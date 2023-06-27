Mount Baldy

Actor Julian Sands died while hiking on California mountain, authorities confirm

Julian Sands was reported missing in January in the Baldy Bowl area during a winter of historic snowfall in Southern California's mountains.

By Staff Report

Remains found in a wilderness area on Mount Baldy over the weekend were identified as those of actor Julian Sands, the coroner said Tuesday.

Hikers found the remains in the mountains northeast of Los Angeles around 10 a.m. Saturday and contacted the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Fontana station, the county coroner said in a press release.

"The identification process for the body located on Mt. Baldy on June 24, 2023, has been completed and was positively identified as 65-year-old Julian Sands of North Hollywood," the coroner's office said Tuesday. "The manner of death is still under investigation, pending further test results."

The 65-year-old Sands, known for his role in the Oscar-nominated film, “A Room With a View,” was missing since he went hiking in the Mount Baldy area in January, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Sands was an avid hiker but he went missing at a time when Mount Baldy was covered in snow after heavy storms. The search for the actor has continued over the past few months.

“We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer,” Sands' family said in a statement released Wednesday.

