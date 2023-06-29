Harden to opt in, Sixers to explore trades to send him to new team

James Harden seriously shook up the NBA offseason on Thursday night about 25 hours before the official start to free agency.

Harden will exercise his player option of approximately $35.6 million and the Sixers will explore trades to send him from Philadelphia, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Athletic’s Shams Charania first reported the news.

The Clippers have expressed interest in trading for Harden, PhillyVoice’s Kyle Neubeck reported. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski named the Knicks as another team expected to “engage with the Sixers on a potential James Harden trade.”

Following the Sixers’ Round 2, Game 7 playoff loss to the Celtics, Harden was asked what he was looking for next and said, “I just want a chance to compete. Compete.”

Indeed, a source told NBC Sports Philadelphia that Harden’s focus is to play for a team with a chance to win the championship. Though that aim does not suggest he sees the Sixers as a non-contender, it's notable context in his decision to opt in and work with the team on potential trades. President of basketball operations Daryl Morey and the Sixers' front office will field calls and explore trades that make sense for the team, a source said.

Harden has played just 79 regular-season games as a Sixer since the team traded for him in February of 2022. Ben Simmons was the key Sixer to depart in that deal after his extended holdout.

Last season, Harden averaged 21.0 points and an NBA-leading 10.7 assists.

He made $33 million at 33 years old, taking a pay cut so the Sixers would be able to sign former Rockets teammates P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. While the Sixers went 54-28, their best record since 2000-01 campaign, the team again failed to advance beyond the second round for the first time since that season.

After falling to Boston, the Sixers fired Doc Rivers as head coach and hired Nick Nurse to replace him.

“James has a decision to make and I’d be very happy if he came back,” Nurse said at his introductory press conference.