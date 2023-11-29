Capitol Hill

FBI employee carjacked in Washington, DC

The stolen vehicle was recovered about 25 minutes after a federal agent became a victim of an armed carjacking in D.C.

By Maggie More and Tom Lynch

WRC

An FBI employee was carjacked in the eastern end of Capitol Hill on Wednesday afternoon, the FBI has confirmed to NBC Washington.

"At this time, we can confirm that an FBI employee was carjacked on the afternoon of November 29," the FBI said in an emailed statement. "The vehicle was recovered, and the FBI Washington Field Office and the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force are investigating."

According to D.C. Police, officers were called to the 100 block of 12th Street NE -- close to Lincoln Park -- around 3:45 p.m. for a carjacking.

The stolen vehicle has been recovered, D.C. Police said, and was found in the 1000 block of 15th Street SE about 25 minutes later, at 4:10 p.m.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"The victim, a federal agent, reported two suspects took their vehicle," D.C. Police said of the armed carjacking.

No other details about those two suspects have been released.

D.C. Police and the FBI have also not shared details about the lead-up to the carjacking.

U.S. & World

news 3 hours ago

US life expectancy rose last year, but it remains below its pre-pandemic level

Entertainment News 3 hours ago

‘Cheers' and ‘Sex and the City' star Frances Sternhagen dies at 93

The number of carjackings in D.C. has more than doubled in the past year.

In 2023 thus far, 906 carjackings have occurred, compared to 439 last year, Metropolitan Police Department statistics show. Many of the victims have been held at gunpoint, with guns involved in over three-quarters of the crimes.

This article tagged under:

Capitol Hill
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us