Authorities investigating man's death at Gillette Stadium during Patriots game

The Norfolk District Attorney's Office and Massachusetts State Police are investigating the death of a 53-year-old fan at Gillette Stadium during the fourth quarter of Sunday's New England Patriots-Miami Dolphins game.

A state police spokesman confirmed that an adult male suffered "an apparent medical event" in the 308/309 section of the stadium shortly before 11 p.m., during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game. They said emergency medical technicians responded and transported him to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in nearby Attleborough, where he died just before midnight.

Foxborough police initially responded to the incident, but state police are now investigating "the facts and circumstances of the man's death, including the sequence of events prior to the medical incident," the state police spokesman said.

The district attorney's office said in a statement Monday afternoon that the investigation is ongoing, and identified the man who died as Dale Mooney, of Newmarket, New Hampshire.

"There are no charges in place at this time," the district attorney's statement said.

Police won't confirm it, but witnesses say the man was taken to the hospital after a fight broke out between fans at Gillette Stadium. NBC10 Boston spoke with multiple witnesses, but none of them wanted to go on camera or have their names used in our report.

"One word I can really use is shocking," one witness said.

Witnesses said they saw a large man throw a vicious punch at the victim, and it landed really hard.

Cell phone video shared by one witness showed security breaking up the fight, and paramedics attending to the injured man.

"My thoughts go out to that man's family. It's awful what happened," one of the witnesses said.

An autopsy will be conducted at some point to determine the cause and manner of death, but the district attorney's officer said that will not happen on Monday.

No further details were immediately available.