Video shows escaped cows roaming through Maryland neighborhood

At least two cows are on the moo-ve in Maryland after they escaped from a farm in Anne Arundel County and were seen in Prince George’s County.

The cows had been seen multiple times in Bowie as of midday Tuesday.

An unusual request for help with the cows was heard on a police scanner late Sunday.

“I know it’s a long shot and unorthodox, but, we ask for interpreters — can we check the air and see if anyone has any wrangling or cowboy experience, that can offer some wisdom?” one man said in a police dispatch.

“Copy. I’ll check,” another man replied with a little laugh.

Resident Lauren Miller said she saw the cows in her neighborhood and was “udderly in shock.” She followed them in their car and spoke to them.

“I just kind of talked to them like, ‘Hey guys, do you need help? Is there anything I can do?’ I’m an animal rescuer at heart,” she said.

The cows had traveled an estimated 24 miles by midday Tuesday, going from their farm in Odenton to several locations in Bowie. Several people called News4 on Monday evening and said they saw the cows near Benjamin Tasker Middle School.

The cows escaped on Thursday, and Bowie police are working with the cows’ owners to get them home and keep them safe, Deputy Chief Dwayne Preston said.

“It’s not something that we do on a normal, day-to-day basis,” he said.

A day after Miller spotted the cows, she saw people on horseback.

“On Sunday I run into the cows and then on Monday I see cowboys, so, I don’t even want to know what today is,” she said. “It’s been a crazy couple of days in Bowie.”

If you see the cows, police ask that you give them a call.