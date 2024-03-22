Originally appeared on E! Online

The lifestyles of Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden include diaper duties again.

After all, the "Charlie's Angels" alum and the Good Charlotte rocker welcomed their second baby, a son named Cardinal, they shared in a joint Instagram post on March 22.

"We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our Son, Cardinal Madden," the couple wrote. "He is awesome and We are all so happy he is here!"

Diaz and Madden declined to share photos of their baby for his "safety and privacy," though they assured fans that he's "really cute."

"We are feeling so blessed and grateful," they added. "Sending much love from our fam to yours. Best wishes and Good Afternoon!!"

The "There's Something About Mary" star and the musician are already parents to 4-year-old daughter Raddix, who they welcomed in late 2019.

Since becoming a mom, Diaz has shifted her focus from her acting career to family. As she previously explained, "When you're doing something that you know and you've done well and you know how it works—and it's consumed your whole life for so long—it's kind of a nice thing to kind of go, 'You know what? Let me just step back for a second, take a look at what the whole picture looks like for me, and what are the things that I could do better and be more engaged with that would make me feel more whole?'"

"Everybody only has 100 percent," she told CBS News in 2022. "You always have to figure out how you're going to divide that 100 percent to spread it to all that parts of your life that matter."