California Man Arrested for String of Bank Robberies While Claiming to Be Armed With Bomb

California detectives on Monday arrested a Sacramento County man suspected of robbing two banks in two separate cities while claiming to be armed with a bomb strapped to his chest.

According to investigators, 32-year-old John Dean Shultz was arrested Monday and faces three counts of felony bank robbery and illegal weapons possession in Sacramento County.

Authorities believe Shultz orchestrated two separate robberies at Union City Bank in Citrus Heights on Monday and on September 15 as well as another robbery at River City Bank in Auburn on November 14, Telemundo affiliate KCSO-LD reported.

During the robberies, Shultz wore replica pipe bombs on his chest as he demanded money from the bank tellers, police said.

Schultz was arrested Monday night following a search warrant at his Orangevale home. Officers were able to find the replica explosive, which was determined to be fake by the explosive ordinance disposal team.

Officers also found two illegally possessed AR-15-style rifles, a handgun, and evidence of drug use, Citrus Heights police said in a statement.

No one was injured in the string of robberies, police said.