Burger King

Burger King Thailand debuts new ‘burger' with 20 slices of cheese and no meat

The chain launched a “Real Cheeseburger” that has 20 slices of American cheese and no meat

By Max Molski

Burger King Thailand

Burger King is switching up the definition of a cheeseburger with its latest creation.

The fast food chain introduced its “Real Cheeseburger,” a creation that features a bun, 20 slices of cheese and no patty.

“Not for fun, this is for real! Real cheeseburger from Burger King,” reads a translation of a Facebook post from Burger King Thailand. “Carrying up to 20 slices of American cheese!!!”

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Burger King is launching the “burger” in Thailand for 109 Thai baht ($3.13), lower than the usual price of 380 baht ($10.93).

Mixed reactions have poured in for the “real cheeseburger,” ranging from disgust to intrigue and approval

While the promotional image shows melted slices, the actual sandwich appears to be ordinary slices of American cheese.

U.S. & World

Wildfires 38 mins ago

The year of wildfire smoke: Why the US faces a brutal season

Today Show 47 mins ago

The 2023 Gerber Baby is revealed on TODAY

For now, the sandwich remains halfway around the world – something many are more than ok with.

This article tagged under:

Burger KingFood & DrinkThailand
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us