Andre Drummond bids a heartfelt farewell to Bulls fans

The NBA center agreed to a contract with the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency over the weekend

By NBC Sports Chicago Staff

Andre Drummond bid Bulls fans adieu with a classy social media post Monday after signing a two-year contract with the Sixers Sunday evening.

The Bulls lost Drummond in free agency after passing on opportunities to trade him for second-round picks at the February deadline.

According to a league source, Drummond's agreement with the Sixers is worth $10 million over two years.

Drummond's exit has been expected since that April loss to the Miami Heat in the Play In Tournament. He'll return to the 76ers for a second time, originally signing as a free agent to back up Joel Embiid in August 2021. He lasted 49 games before getting traded to the Brooklyn Nets.

But he found a home in Chicago, producing two productive seasons as Nikola Vucevic's backup. The former four-time NBA rebounding champion averaged 7.3 points and 7.9 rebounds in just 15.1 minutes over 146 games. That included 10 games as a starter last season when Drummond averaged 14.1 points and 17.9 rebounds.

Drummond was a fan favorite in Chicago, often drawing standing ovations after reserve stints that featured hard play and, sometimes, colorful moments.

