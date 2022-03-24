Watch: 9-Year-Old Texas Catcher an Amazing Hype Man for Teammate

Celebrating a friend’s accomplishments is always something good, but Beckham, 9, took it to a different level just before his friend was given a big award.

The under-9 Texas Alpha baseball team out of Plano recently won a big tournament and Beckham, the catcher, thought his best friend, Keaton the pitcher, should win the tournament’s MVP award.

He made sure everyone around him knew who had his vote, even though he technically didn’t get a vote.

The reaction of Beckham once his friend won was priceless.

The video has since gone viral after being posted by 24 Sports.

"Capturing Beckham's reaction to Keaton winning the MVP award was authentic. We typically film the MVP presentations, but Beckham's support of his teammate was a complete surprise," L'Erin Hampton of 24 Sports said. "It's attracted the attention of Youth Baseball teams across the country and even MLB players. Beckham's passion and support for Keaton teaches us that lifting and supporting others is the true victory. Love always wins."

Texas Rangers catcher Jose Trevino even retweeted the video.

Be a good teammate. If you don’t know what that is. Look at my friend here… https://t.co/BPtPjqlcjZ — Jose Trevino (@HipHipJose5) March 21, 2022

Keaton said he felt like Beckham is the best teammate ever and he is just happy to have a friend like him on the team.