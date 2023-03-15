Texas

7 Hospitalized After Tree Branch Falls on Family at Texas Zoo, Police Say

The fire department added that seven guests, two adults, and four children were listed in stable condition while one child is in critical condition. 

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

Seven people, including five children, were sent to the hospital after a tree branch fell on a family at the San Antonio, Texas, Zoo Wednesday afternoon.

According to the city's fire department, the incident was reported to authorities shortly after 12 p.m. when a tree branch broke and fell on a family of seven, Telemundo affiliate KVDA-TV reported.

The fire department added that seven guests were transported to the hospital where two adults and four children were listed in stable condition and one child is in critical condition. 

In a statement, the San Antonio Zoo said that the zoo's Security/EMT team "quickly responded and began treating guests."

The San Antonio Park Police, San Antonio Police and San Antonio Fire Department responded within minutes following the incident, the zoo said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

