DC Police Block Protesters Calling to Take Down Andrew Jackson Statue in Lafayette Square

Demonstrators remained near the White House overnight Monday, many upset over tense moments earlier in the evening when police pushed demonstrators out of Lafayette Square after they tried to take down a statue of President Andrew Jackson.

Social media users posted video of protesters moving a temporary fence placed around the monument and, eventually, some of them climb on top of it to put ropes over the sculpture of Jackson on a horse.

Crowds standing around a small iron fence bordering the statue yelled, "Hey, hey! Ho, ho! Andrew Jackson has got to go!"

Protesters clashed with police when officers stepped in to form a barrier in front of the statue.

U.S. Park Police used pepper spray to get the crowds to move back, the National Park Service confirmed.

Protesters stayed into early Tuesday morning, but did not tear down the statue.

Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D.C.'s non-voting representation in Congress, agrees the statue should be moved to a museum and presented with historical context.

"I agree with them that that statue should go, especially being publicly placed in Lafayette Square. I summarily don't condone pulling down statues," she said.

Those who want the statue removed cite that Jackson owned scores of enslaved people and signed into law the Indian Removal Act, which forced thousands of Native Americans from their tribal lands.

BREAKING: Metropolitan Police and US Park Police move demonstrators back from Lafayette Square Park.

Two separate protesters tell me the groups want to tear down the Andrew Jackson statue near the White House. @NBCNews @MSNbc @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/topGgjCjJi — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) June 23, 2020

Earlier in the evening, four D.C. police officers were hurt while trying to clear tents near Lafayette Square, police said.

A large group of demonstrators set up the tents along the 1400 block of H Street NW and some tents were blocking streets.

Four D.C. police officers were injured while trying to clear protesters' tents near Lafayette Square, police say. News4's Shomari Stone reports.

Some protesters threw objects at officers while they tried to remove the tents, police said.

Two people were arrested. Police have not identified them or said if they were charged.

The officers' injuries were not serious, police said.

Stay with News4 and NBCWashington.com for updates to this developing story.