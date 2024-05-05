Washington DC

Man dies after crashing into White House security barrier, police say

The driver, an unidentified male, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

By Gerardo Pons

A D.C. Police Department patrol SUV.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

A man has died after crashing into a White House exterior barrier on Saturday evening, according to the Secret Service.

The crash happened at around 10:30 p.m. when a car traveling at a high rate of speed collided with the eastern side of the White House exterior barrier at 15th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, officials said.

Watch 24/7 free news online with NBC 5 Chicago’s stream

“At this time, the incident is being investigated only as a traffic crash by MPD’s Major Crash Investigations Unit,” the Washington D.C. Police Department said in a statement.

Security protocols were implemented but there was no threat to the White House, the agency said.

The driver, an unidentified male, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

This article tagged under:

Washington DC
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us