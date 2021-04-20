Newport Beach

Watch: Harbor Patrol and Good Samaritans Rescue 14 People From Sinking Boat Off California Coast

Video shows rescuers pulling people out of the water to safety.

Orange County first responders and good Samaritans rescued 14 people from a boat that was taking on water off the coast of Newport Beach, authorities said.

Harbor Patrol officials received a call at 2:45 p.m. Sunday of a 41-foot Carver vessel taking on water outside the entrance to Newport Harbor. When deputies from the Orange County Sheriff's Department arrived, a Good Samaritan boat was towing the vessel, but it was sinking quickly and was almost submerged, officials said.

"All 14 passengers on the vessel jumped into the water, and were saved by Harbor Patrol, Newport Lifeguards and Good Samaritan vessels. All passengers were transported to the Harbor Patrol office and cared for," the sheriff's department said.

The cause of the vessel's trouble is under investigation.

