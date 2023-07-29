The car Bulls legend Michael Jordan drove at the height of his NBA career is being auctioned at shocking sticker price.

On Monday, the social marketplace Whatnot announced that the 1996 Mercedes-Benz S600 Lorinser Jordan famously owned from 1995 to 2003 is up for grabs at this year's National Sports Collectors Convention for just $23 – a tribute to his iconic number.

Don’t adjust your TVs folks, you heard it right…$23! 🤯



Buckle-up, we’re headed to the @nsccshow in the ultimate 1 of 1, a 1996 Mercedes-Benz S600 Lorinser previously owned by basketball legend Michael Jordan, and it can be yours for the low price of $23!



Stay tuned 👀 pic.twitter.com/oFbzGt3WYI — Whatnot (@Whatnot) July 24, 2023

According to CBS Sports, the Mercedes, which was featured in ESPN's docuseries "The Last Dance," is a W140 S-Klasse coupe with a metallic dark blue exterior and dark gray leather seats. The vehicle is one of several items selling for $23 at this year's convention in Chicago, which is taking place through July 30.

Valued at $120,000, the car has reportedly been difficult to sell, with lack of interest at high prices and sales that have fallen through.

Whatnot, the livestream shopping platform responsible for the sale, has instructed interested buyers to join a drop on the Whatnot app.

