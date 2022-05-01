Man Struck in Head, Thrown Onto Train Tracks at West Side CTA Green Line Stop

A man is recovering after he was hit in the back of the head and thrown onto the train tracks at a CTA Green Line stop Saturday night on the city’s West Side.

According to police, the 50-year-old man was on the platform at the Cicero Green Line stop at approximately 9:37 p.m. when he was approached by an unknown individual.

That man pulled out a knife and struck the victim in the back of the head, causing a minor puncture wound. The suspect then pushed the victim onto the train tracks, causing him to break his elbow.

The suspect then fled the scene, and the victim was able to get back onto the platform safely, police said.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

No suspects are in custody, and Chicago police are investigating the attack.