ZooLights at Lincoln Park Zoo Extended An Additional Week

The famed ZooLights holiday display at Lincoln Park Zoo, now in its 28th year of operation, has been extended an additional week this season, and will now run through Jan. 8, 2023.

According to a press release from Lincoln Park Zoo, the holiday display will undergo slight modifications following New Year's Day, which was initially scheduled as the final day of the display. This year's ZooLights initially opened on Nov. 18.

The longtime tradition features an array of attractions scattered throughout the zoo's grounds. A 65-foot Ferris wheel, an expansive light tunnel and re-envisioned light shows are some of the event's highlights, according to the zoo.

Additionally, families still have the opportunity to meet with Santa Claus through Dec. 23. The display will be closed on both Christmas Eve and Christmas.

Tickets are free Mondays and cost $5 Tuesdays through Sundays. All ticket sales support the zoo’s animal care, global conservation efforts and innovative learning programs, the zoo said.

ZooLights will run from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. through the end of the year, with the display being open until 9 p.m. during the extended week through Jan. 8.

Tickets are available for purchase here.

ZooLights isn't the only light show to grace the area, though. To name a few, Lightscape at Chicago Botanic Garden and Illumination: Tree Lights at the Morton Arboretum are also set to glow throughout the wintertime. More information can be found here.