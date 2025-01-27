Tax season has arrived, with Americans officially able to begin filing their returns this week. When are they due and what should you know before you file?

Here's what to know for the 2025 tax season:

When can you start filing taxes?

The Internal Revenue Service began accepting returns for the 2024 tax year on Jan. 27.

When are taxes due?

The deadline to either submit a returns or request an extension is April 15.

Changes to how you file your taxes

The IRS said it is expanding its program that allows people to file their taxes directly with the agency for free. The federal tax collector’s Direct File program, which allows taxpayers to calculate and submit their returns to the government directly without using commercial tax preparation software, will be available to taxpayers in 25 states starting Jan. 27, up from 12 states that were part of last year's pilot program.

Illinois is among the states where Direct File is available.

Several organizations offer free online tax preparation assistance to taxpayers under certain income limits.

When will I get my refund?

According to the Internal Revenue Service, most refunds are issued in less than 21 days. However, there may be delays on some occasions.

"The IRS warns taxpayers not to rely on receiving a refund by a certain date, especially when making large purchases or paying bills," the agency said. "Some returns may require additional review and may take longer."

The IRS does make it easy for taxpayers to check the status of their refunds through a free tool called "Where's My Refund?"

To check the status of your refund you will need the following personal information:

Social Security Number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) , Filing Status

The exact dollar total of your expected refund.

Your declaration status

Once you have that information, you can start your verification request in the "Where's My Refund" tool here.

You can start checking the status of your refund within:

24 hours after electronically filing a 2024 tax return

3 or 4 days after electronically filing a 2023 return

4 weeks after mailing the return

Changes and which credits you should know about

IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel also said the IRS is working to improve public awareness of the Earned Income Tax Credit, stating that nearly one in five eligible taxpayers don’t claim it because they don’t know about it or realize they qualify.

The maximum Earned Income Tax Credit amount for 2024 is $7,830 for qualifying taxpayers who have three or more qualifying children, according to the IRS. That's an increase of from $7,430 for tax year 2023.

The standard deduction for married couples filing jointly for tax year 2024 will rise to $29,200, an increase of $1,500 from tax year 2023. For single taxpayers and married individuals filing separately, the standard deduction rises to $14,600, up $750 from 2023.

According to CNBC, there are also other tax credits that can still be claimed, including the Child Tax Credit and one for those who purchase electric vehicles. The Child Tax Credit offers certain parents up to $2,000 per dependent under the age of 17.

You may also want to check your Venmo or digital payment accounts like PayPal.

Those who received over $5,000 on such platforms "in exchange for goods and services," may receive a 1099-K form to report on your taxes as income. That includes things like concert tickets, clothing and other items.

Avoiding scams

As in past years, the IRS also urges filers to guard against tax scams, stating that bad actors proliferate during filing season, making false promises of tax help or fake threats to get people to pay penalties they don’t owe. Filers can visit IRS.gov and search “scams” for the latest information.