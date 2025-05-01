The Real ID deadline is less than one week away. And while many have their new identification already, some still don't.

But what happens if you don't have a Real ID or compliant alternative?

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

At a press conference Wednesday, officials said passengers without the proper identification can expect delays, additional screening and the possibility of not being able to pass through the security checkpoint.

Illinois Federal Security Director Jim Spriggs said additional screening is "unpredictable" and could involve going to a separate checkpoint or different screening area.

He also said the date, May 7, was chosen to give agencies a few weeks before the summer travel season is in full swing to see what the impact on travelers is.

Due to the possibility of delays, Spriggs recommends arriving to the airport two hours before your domestic flight time, and three hours before an international flight.

Real IDs are not necessary for travelers under the age of 18.

Spriggs said passengers who do have compliant identification will see very little impact when they fly.

He also said the same Real ID law will be in place for most federal facilities in Illinois.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Spriggs said that while now you can show other forms of identification, full enforcement of the Real ID law, when people could be denied access without the document, will begin no later than May 2027.

If you don't have a Real ID, you can avoid these extra measures by showing a valid passport or other valid form of identification.

See the full list of acceptable identification here.