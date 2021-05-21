Chicago's popular Aba restaurant is a go-to summer spot for many Chicagoans with its rooftop and outdoor lounge, which is why it's no surprise the eatery's reservation options are almost entirely booked several weeks in advance.

According to the Mediterranean-style restaurant's Tock page, reservations for the rooftop and outdoor lounge are few and far between, with only the occasional late-night option available through June 16.

So what can you do if you're looking to snag a table at the hot Chicago locale?

According to a spokesperson for Lettuce Entertain You, reservations for Aba's patio and indoor dining room are typically released 30 days in advance.

"If there is a specific day in mind, we recommend booking early," spokesperson Cara Yaffe said. "We are continuously updating our floor plans to reflect the most recent restrictions and capacity limits as mandated by the city and state. We look forward to increasing our reservation availability and welcoming more guests into the restaurant soon."

What if you're looking for a last-minute option and don't have a reservation?

According to Yaffe, walk-ins are accepted based on availability.

Currently, Chicago is under the Bridge Phase of its reopening plan, which still includes some capacity limitations for restaurants and bars.

Illinois plans to reopen fully, barring any change in the state's COVID-19 metrics, as early as June 11. While it's not clear if Chicago will join the state at that time, the city's mayor has said she aims for a full reopening by the Fourth of July holiday.

Residents will want to stay tuned for increased reservation options as reopening continues.