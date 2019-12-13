Chicago Hotel Named Among World’s Best

Chicago is home to one of the best hotels in the world, according to Condé Nast Traveler's Gold List, released Thursday.

The latest iteration of the magazine's annual list highlights its New York and London-based editors' favorite hotels, resorts and cruise ships on all six continents and in 49 countries.

"They're gold as in exceptional. Gold as in classic. Gold as in brilliant. Gold as in you'd do it all tomorrow," the list begins.

Chicago's spot? The Langham, located at 330 N. Wabash Ave. just north of the city's Loop.

Condé Nast calls the hotel's building, Mies van der Rohe’s final skyscraper, "the perfect distillation of corporate might and urban promise."

To step inside, the magazine says, "is to step into the story the building tells about the American city."

"You feel like you could be a character in a spy thriller as you pass through the note-perfect midcentury lobby and take the elevator to the elegant second-floor reception area," the description reads, noting that doubles at The Langham start at $340 per night. "Everywhere you go, there are encounters to be had with the City of the Century."

The writer tasked with reviewing The Langham recounted that the immediate attraction during her stay was the window wall in her room, featuring 10 feet of glass through which guests can take in a view of the skyline. She added that it has "one of the best hotel lounges in town" and a spa with warmed recliners she found difficult to part with.

Last year, Chicago had two hotels that made the cut for the Gold List: The Robey Chicago in Wicker Park and The Peninsula Chicago off the Magnificent Mile. Neither establishment made the 2020 list.

Earlier this year, Chicago was voted the "best big city" in Condé Nast's Readers' Choice Awards for the third consecutive year, a designation city officials celebrated.