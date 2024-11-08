A busy suburban Metra train line was halted during the Friday morning commute and "extensive delays" were expected after a pedestrian was struck by an outbound train, Metra said.

Just before 6:30 a.m., inbound and outbound trains on the Metra UP-North line were stopped near Clybourn due to a pedestrian truck by a train, Metra said in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

"Extensive delays are anticipated," Metra said. "We will update this information as soon as it becomes available."

NBC 5 traffic reporter Kye Martin noted multiple schedule changes were in place due to the incident, and encouraged users to check their Ventra app for updates.

The Metra Union Pacific North Line (UP-N) travels from Kenosha to Chicago's Ogilvy Transportation Center along the lakefront, with stops in Waukegan, Lake Forest, Glencoe, Wilmette, Evanston and more.