A ‘Malibu Barbie' Pop-Up Café Is Coming to Chicago This Summer

Chicago is taking the Barbie obsession to a whole new level this summer.

Fresh off the heels of the latest trailer release for the upcoming "Barbie" movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, Bucket Listers has announced plans for a Malibu Barbie pop-up diner that will have fans of life in plastic feeling fantastic.

The Malibu Barbie Café will be an all ages experience bringing the iconic Barbie brand to life "like never before," organizers said. And it won't be just any Barbie brand -- the café will specifically center on Malibu Barbie.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

“Bucket Listers is honored to bring The Malibu Barbie Café to life,” CEO and Founder Andy Lederman said in a statement. “We pride ourselves on creating exclusive experiences for our community of 15 million + fans, concepts they won’t find anywhere else. Barbie has proven to be one of history’s ultimate icons, we just couldn’t pass up this chance to bring her world to life.”

The café will be a "family friendly pop-up restaurant" that is "inspired by the groovy beachside energy of 1970s Malibu, California," when Malibu Barbie made its debut.

“We are delighted to announce the opening of The Malibu Barbie Café, a truly unique dining experience that celebrates the Barbie brand and all she represents,” Julie Freeland, senior director of location based entertainment at Mattel, said in a statement. “At Mattel we are always looking for exciting, new ways to bring the Barbie experience to life. From the beach-loving décor to the menu, every detail has been thoughtfully designed to celebrate the iconic Barbie style.”

The café is slated to open on June 7, offering all day brunch, "friendly fare," dessert and a "variety of drinks." There will also be exclusive merchandise and photo ops for fans.

Tickets for the event go on sale April 19 via Bucket Listers, but a wait list is already available for those who want to be notified first once ticket sales begin.