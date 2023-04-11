Television

Many ‘The Office' Cast Members Will Be in Chicago Next Week. Here's How to See Them

Rainn Wilson who played Dwight Schrute on the hit show, will be in attendance

Question: Where can you see at more than two dozen characters from the NBC hit television show "The Office?"

The answer in this case, is not debatable -- like whether or not a Black Bear is best. The answer is Chicago, at a fan convention coming to Navy Pier.

April 22 and 23 at Navy Pier, 27 cast members from "The Office" will meet with fans, participate in panels, and maybe even receive a Dundee award at "The Reunion," an interactive fan convention. According to the event website, "The Reunion" is the "biggest collection of Office cast members" since the "Dunder Con" in 2022.

Tickets for the two-day event are currently on sale, and begin at $49.99. Attendees will be able to visit a Poor Richard's-themed bar, participate in trivia with other cast members, take selfies and receive autographs, and more.

Fans will also have the opportunity for to pose for photos while recreating memorable scenes from the show and participate in a pretzel-eating contest in honor of Pretzel Day, and even take a seat at Michael Scott’s desk while holding a “World’s Best Boss” mug.

Here's an overview of which cast members are attending. A full list can be found here.

Rainn Wilson (Dwight Schrute)

Paul Liberstein (Toby Flenderson)

Leslie David Baker (Stanley Hudson)

Brian Baumgartner (Kevin Malone)

Oscar Nuñez (Oscar Martinez)

Kate Flannery (Meredith Palmer)

Creed Bratton

Andy Buckley (David Wallace)

David Koechner (Todd Packer)

Robert Ray Shafer (Bob Vance)

Tickets are currently available and start at $49.95. More information can be found here.

