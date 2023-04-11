‘The Golden Girls' Pop-Up Restaurant Coming to Chicago Next Month. Here's What to Know

Chicago will soon be home to The Golden Girls Kitchen, a traveling pop-up restaurant inspired by the iconic NBC sitcom, with an official opening date having now been announced.

The immersive experience is set to open on May 10 at Whiskey Business, located at 1367 N. Milwaukee Ave., according to bucketlisters.com, the tourism organization behind the pop-up.

Tickets can be found here, with prices starting at $40 for a single bar seat, with a table for 3 or 4 people available for $135.

Hours for the event have also been listed online:

Wednesdays-Thursdays: 2:00-10:30 p.m.

Fridays: 2:00-11:15 p.m.

Saturdays: 10:00 a.m.-11:15 p.m.

Sundays: 10:00 a.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Every Sunday from June 4 through Aug. 6, the restaurant will host Drag Brunch at 10 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 11:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. ("Join us for a special day of Drag performances on National Golden Girls Day, July 30th!" organizers said). Golden Girls Drag Trivia will take place at 7:15 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on May 31, June 28 and July 26.

"Pull up a chair to The Golden Girls Kitchen," organizers wrote online. "This custom, detailed dining experience is inspired by the girls' favorite iconic Miami hangouts, as well as other memorable moments from the beloved franchise. Expect to be completely immersed in the world of The Golden Girls!"

Each ticket, once available, will include "a 90-minute reservation as well as your choice of a Golden Main + slice of cheesecake. There will be additional sides, desserts, beverages, and exclusive The Golden Girls Kitchen merchandise to add on arrival."

Meals include Sophia’s Lasagna Al Forno paired with garlic bread, and a Bacon Lettuce Potato Sandwich served with fries — both dishes will have vegan options, as well.

The Lanai, a "Miami Style" Cuban sandwich, will also be up for grabs, alongside the Rose Marie Combo, a soup and salad paring.

Of course, each meal will be plated with a slice of cheesecake, with flavors like pumpkin, strawberry, chocolate or Oreo.

Reservations will start at $49 for a 90-minute visit.

Additional sides, sweets, beverages and merchandise will be available for purchase.

While tickets are not available just yet, those interested can join a waitlist to stay up-to-date with information.

Bucket Listers debuted the experience over the summer in Beverly Hills. The pop-up will soon stamp its mark in New York, while Miami and San Francisco are also due for visits later this year.

“The Golden Girls” ran on NBC from 1985 to 1992, chronicling the life of four women who lived together.