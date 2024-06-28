Annual World Naked Bike Ride returns to Chicago this weekend

This Saturday, the famous World Naked Bike Ride, or WNBR, is making its annual appearance in Chicago and across the U.S.

Starting at 8 p.m. and running until about midnight, the route runs about 14 miles, according to organizers.

On its website, WNBR describes itself as a way to celebrate bicycle power and the beauty of people with a “clothing-optional” people powered event that highlights the vulnerability of cyclists and promotes body positivity.

The event is declared “bare-as-you-dare”. WNBR officials say that body paint, underwear and costumes are encouraged. They stated that full-frontal nudity is illegal in the city of Chicago and therefore considered to be done at your own risk, but that many participants are known to go “full out”.

According to the Chicago World Naked Bike Ride Facebook page, the route will likely be similar to that of 2023, but the official route will be posted Friday evening.

Cyclists and skaters should check in on Saturday between 6 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. The ride will occur in rain or shine, so WNBR officials advise participants to be prepared for any conditions.

Officials recommend bringing a helmet light, water, snacks, shoes, and clothes as a precaution.

They also encourage riders to stay together as a mass, and work with the bike marshals for safety or in case of emergency, and to be prepared to help others in emergency situations.

The official flyer ends by stating to “leave no trace”, “pick it up and pack out” and “have the time of your life”.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The event typically concludes with an afterparty. More information about the ride can be found on the WNBR Chicago Facebook page.