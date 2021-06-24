Woodridge Officials: 400 Homes Damaged in Sunday Tornado

Officials in suburban Woodridge have finished their damage assessment from Sunday’s tornado, with more than two dozen homes lost and hundreds sustaining damage during the storms.

According to the latest figures provided by officials, 29 homes have been deemed a “complete loss” after the storm, which tore through the community late Sunday night.

In all, 400 homes sustained some damage during the tornado, and a total of 900 assessments were undertaken by officials over the last four days.

Woodridge was one of several suburban communities that were hit by an EF-3 tornado during a severe weather outbreak Sunday. Naperville, Burr Ridge and Darien were also hit by the tornado, which originally touched down just after 11 p.m.

At least a dozen people were injured in the tornado, which damaged hundreds of homes as it traveled 16 miles before dissipating.