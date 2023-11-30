Woodlawn church hosts banquet to unite migrants, community residents

A special banquet was held at First Presbyterian Church of Chicago, with church leaders and volunteers saying the goal is to bring community residents and migrants together.

“There have been so many tensions running high between asylum seekers and those that are been in the community and I think its just really important for us to all realize we’re all human,” said church elder and volunteer coordinator Dionne Jones. “We all have needs and there is more enough wealth and more than enough resources in this city to be able to take care of everyone.”

Approximately 150 migrants staying at Wadsworth, Chicago Lake Shore Hotel, and other churches nearby joined longtime residents for dinner.

“This is a church, (and) God asks you to share what you have with everyone,” said Bruce Williams, who is a church member and resident.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Around 30 volunteers help with the dinner. Migrants and residents enjoyed a delicious meal prepared by Chef Dozzy Ibekwe.

“We’re going to delight everyone with the quintessential dish of West Africa,” he said. “Jollof rice its simply rice and tomato sauce we’re going to compliment it with salad—mixed green salad and choice of protein.”

As more migrants make their way to Chicago from the border, community groups believe this is the right thing to do.

“Folks understand that everyone is going through a hard time and I think with a little conversation with a little unity people know that we actually need the same things,” said Southside Together Organizing for Power member Benji Hart. “We should be supporting each other and frighting for those things instead of combating each other.”

New and old neighbors at the church set aside their differences, welcoming one another with open arms, and praying for peace and unity across the city.

Jose Maldonado from Venezuela told NBC Chicago through an interpreter about his time in the Windy City.

“Chicago is really beautiful,” he said through an interpreter. “He’s really grateful to be here, he really likes it. There are opportunities doors are opening. He’s just really grateful.”

This is the third banquet so far this year at the church. Another banquet is planned for Dec. 23.