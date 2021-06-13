Woman Thrown to Ground During Fulton River District Carjacking

A woman was carjacked and thrown to the ground early Sunday morning in Chicago’s Fulton River District, police say.

According to authorities, the woman was driving her 2019 Audi Q5 in the 300 block of North Desplaines St at approximately 12:20 a.m. when her vehicle was hit by a four-door red sedan.

The woman pulled her vehicle into the parking lot of a food store to exchange information with the other driver, and she got out of the car.

When she did, four men got out of the red sedan, with one of them throwing her to the ground. The men took her purse and two of the men got into her vehicle and sped off, with the other two getting back into the red sedan, according to police.

The woman refused medical treatment at the scene. No suspects are in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating.

The tactics used in the theft are similar to another carjacking that took place in the Loop earlier this month. In that incident, reported on June 5, a man was driving a gray Audi Q5 SUV northbound on LaSalle Street when he was bumped from behind by another vehicle.

The man pulled over to exchange information with the other driver, and when he did so, a man approached him with a gun and demanded his keys.

The suspects were able to escape the scene in the vehicle, according to police.