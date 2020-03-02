lake view

Woman Sexually Assaulted in Ride-Hailing Service Vehicle on North Side: Police

Ride Hailing-Fake Drivers
AP

A woman was sexually assaulted Sunday by a ride-hailing service driver after being picked up in Lake View on the North Side.

The 28-year-old told investigators she was at a bar about 7:40 p.m. in the 3300 block of North Sheffield Avenue when the driver picked her up, according to Chicago police.

The male driver sexually assaulted her in the vehicle before dropping her off in the 3300 block of North Karlov Avenue in Kilbourn Park, police said. She was taken to Community First Medical Center in good condition.

Local

gurnee mills 10 mins ago

Boy, 13, Cut During Fight Near Gurnee Mills Mall

River North 1 hour ago

Man Dead, Chicago Cop Among 2 Hurt After River North Police Chase, Crash

No one is in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

lake view
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us