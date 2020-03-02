Woman Sexually Assaulted in Ride-Hailing Service Vehicle on North Side: Police

A woman was sexually assaulted Sunday by a ride-hailing service driver after being picked up in Lake View on the North Side.

The 28-year-old told investigators she was at a bar about 7:40 p.m. in the 3300 block of North Sheffield Avenue when the driver picked her up, according to Chicago police.

The male driver sexually assaulted her in the vehicle before dropping her off in the 3300 block of North Karlov Avenue in Kilbourn Park, police said. She was taken to Community First Medical Center in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.