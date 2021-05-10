posen

Woman Leaving Church Killed in Mother's Day Hit-and-Run in Posen

Annette Odneal and her husband had plans to travel and enjoy their retirement.

By Christian Farr

Police in south suburban Posen were searching for the hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a beloved mother and grandmother as she left church on Mother's Day.

Annette Odneal, 62, died in a collision at approximately 12:30 p.m. Sunday when a vehicle collided with her SUV at the intersection of 147th Street and Mozart Avenue.

Odneal's husband of nearly 40 years, O.B. Odneal, said he wasn't with his wife when she attended a service at "Abounding Life: Church of God in Christ."

Shortly after Annette Odneal left the service, according to village officials, a teen driving a stolen car slammed into her vehicle.

"In my wildest dreams, I never thought my wife was dead, might have thought she was in an accident, But dead? no sir,'" said O.B. Odneal.

A home security camera possibly captured people helping the driver, who police said was injured in the crash.

"Help this family, you won't want this to happen to your mother," said community activist Andrew Holmes. "...And those individuals that was out there that carried him. Ain't no need to run... There's nowhere to go."

Annette Odneal had retired in August. Both she and her husband had plans to travel and enjoy their retirement.

Mother's Day will never be the same, her family said.

"Mother's Day is always going to be a sad day," O.B. Odneal stated. "It's the most hurting thing."

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact police at 708-385-0277.

