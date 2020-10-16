Woman Killed in Lawndale Car Crash

A 21-year-old woman was killed in a car crash in Lawndale late Thursday night.

About 10:50 p.m., a man driving a Ford sedan near the 1600 block of South Homan Avenue struck the woman’s vehicle, Chicago police said.

The woman, identified as Juanita Bussell, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. She lived in Hyde Park.

The man fled on foot and a boy riding in the Ford was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.

A police source said the Ford was stolen.

A third vehicle was involved in the crash, but no injuries were reported, according to police.

Chicago police’s Major Accidents unit is investigating.