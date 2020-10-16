lawndale

Woman Killed in Lawndale Car Crash

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A 21-year-old woman was killed in a car crash in Lawndale late Thursday night.

About 10:50 p.m., a man driving a Ford sedan near the 1600 block of South Homan Avenue struck the woman’s vehicle, Chicago police said.

The woman, identified as Juanita Bussell, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. She lived in Hyde Park.

Local

Eddie Johnson 3 hours ago

Chicago Police ‘Failed' in Eddie Johnson Drunk Driving Incident, OIG Report Says; Officers Suspended

Naperville 3 hours ago

Missing Naperville Teen Found Safe, Police Say

The man fled on foot and a boy riding in the Ford was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.

A police source said the Ford was stolen.

A third vehicle was involved in the crash, but no injuries were reported, according to police.

Chicago police’s Major Accidents unit is investigating.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

lawndale
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us